In-laws held for killing man, burning his body in Jalandhar

The local police here on Friday arrested four members of a family, including a woman, for allegedly killing their son-in-law and later burning his body in Adampur area in Jalandhar.

The accused have been identified as the deceased’s father-in-law Jaswinder Singh, mother-in-law Shakuntala, brother-in-law Yuvraj Singh, and a juvenile.

Senior superintendent of police Swarandeep Singh said that a complaint was registered at Adampur police station by the deceased Loveleen Kumar’s father Rajinder Kumar that his son has been murdered and his body was burnt.

“A case under section 302 and 201 IPC was registered against unidentified persons. The father also confessed that his son’s in-laws were unhappy because of their love marriage. Following investigation by DSP, Adampur, Sarabjeet Rai, the four accused were arrested,” the SSP said.

The SSP also revealed that Loveleen Kumar had a habit of excessive drinking after which he used to beat his wife.

“On Monday, he was heavily drunk when he visited his in-laws and started fighting with his wife. His in-laws nabbed him and Yuvraj Singh hit him on his head and when Loveleen started screaming, he put a cloth in his mouth which caused suffocation, leading to his death. Yuvraj tied the dead body to a bed-sheet and threw it body near the house. After that, he went to a nearby petrol pump to buy petrol which he used to burn the body,” the SSP added.

The three accused are now on police remand and the juvenile has been sent to protection home in Ludhiana, police said.