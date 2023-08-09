BJP damaging social fabric by bulldozing houses in Nuh: Abhay Chautala

Indian National Lok Dal’s (INLD) Abhay Chautala accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of terrorising people of Nuh and damaging the social fabric by bulldozing properties of innocent and peace-loving people. Indian National Lok Dal’s (INLD) Abhay Chautala said Haryana had witnessed such violence twice, alluding to the 2016 Jat quota agitation, under the BJP-led government’s term. (HT File)

Speaking on the sidelines of the party’s “Parivartan Padyatra” at Karnal, the leader said, “Under which law were the houses of innocent people bulldozed by the government? If some miscreants forcibly enter the property of an innocent person, it does not mean that the owner of this property is declared as a criminal.”

“The protection of people is the responsibility of the government and the chief minister should resign immediately on moral grounds owing to the responsibility of this violence,” he added.

Abhay said the state had witnessed such violence twice, alluding to the 2016 Jat quota agitation, under the BJP-led government’s term, adding, “Now the BJP is worried about their political future in 2024 and again they have tried to damage the social fabric in Nuh.”

On a question about whether the Congress delegation not being allowed to enter Nuh, Abhay said they were better off asking their legislators from the district to prepare a report and raise the issue in the state assembly. The INLD will be doing the same, he said.

Taking a jibe at the home minister Anil Vij, Chautala said. “Since the home minister cannot even transfer an erring official, why would the officials be afraid of him?”