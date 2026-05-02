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INLD slams Haryana govt for imposing FSA on power users

Addressing a press conference, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) patron said the power distribution companies have now petitioned the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) with a proposal to levy additional charges

Published on: May 02, 2026 06:18 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Former Haryana finance minister Sampat Singh on Friday criticised the BJP government in Haryana for imposing a fuel surcharge of 47 paise per unit on power consumers.

Singh said that in his petition, he has demanded complete rejection of the FSA. (HT File)

Addressing a press conference, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) patron said the power distribution companies have now petitioned the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) with a proposal to levy additional charges. “This is unjustifiable in every respect. I have filed a petition with the HERC opposing the move of the power distribution companies’ to levy additional charges by seeking an exemption under regulation 68 regarding Fuel Surcharge Adjustment (FSA) for 2025-26 financial year,’’ the INLD leader said.

The power distribution companies have petitioned the HERC seeking exemption from the monthly levy of Fuel and Power Purchase Adjustment Surcharge (FPPAS) for 2025-26 and for allowing its recovery alongwith carrying cost in subsequent financial years on uniform per unit basis across all consumer categories. A public hearing regarding this matter is scheduled for May 14.

“Why should consumers be made to bear the costs of inefficient, short-term power procurement? Consumer interest must remain paramount. Allowing such arbitrary fuel and power purchase adjustment surcharges would render the entire tariff determination process meaningless,” the INLD leader said.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / INLD slams Haryana govt for imposing FSA on power users
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / INLD slams Haryana govt for imposing FSA on power users
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