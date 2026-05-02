INLD slams Haryana govt for imposing FSA on power users

Former Haryana finance minister Sampat Singh on Friday criticised the BJP government in Haryana for imposing a fuel surcharge of 47 paise per unit on power consumers.

Singh said that in his petition, he has demanded complete rejection of the FSA. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Addressing a press conference, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) patron said the power distribution companies have now petitioned the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) with a proposal to levy additional charges. “This is unjustifiable in every respect. I have filed a petition with the HERC opposing the move of the power distribution companies’ to levy additional charges by seeking an exemption under regulation 68 regarding Fuel Surcharge Adjustment (FSA) for 2025-26 financial year,’’ the INLD leader said.

The power distribution companies have petitioned the HERC seeking exemption from the monthly levy of Fuel and Power Purchase Adjustment Surcharge (FPPAS) for 2025-26 and for allowing its recovery alongwith carrying cost in subsequent financial years on uniform per unit basis across all consumer categories. A public hearing regarding this matter is scheduled for May 14.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Singh said that in his petition, he has demanded complete rejection of the FSA. The INLD leader said in his capacity as a consumer and a former minister, he considers the proposed levy by the distribution companies as legally invalid. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh said that in his petition, he has demanded complete rejection of the FSA. The INLD leader said in his capacity as a consumer and a former minister, he considers the proposed levy by the distribution companies as legally invalid. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “This petition violated provisions of the HERC regulations as well as the Electricity Act, 2003. The sole objective of the FSA is to account for actual fluctuations in fuel and power purchase cost and that too only after rigorous scrutiny. It cannot be utilised as a mechanism to offset losses stemming from corruption within the electricity distribution companies,” he alleged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This petition violated provisions of the HERC regulations as well as the Electricity Act, 2003. The sole objective of the FSA is to account for actual fluctuations in fuel and power purchase cost and that too only after rigorous scrutiny. It cannot be utilised as a mechanism to offset losses stemming from corruption within the electricity distribution companies,” he alleged. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Singh said that the regulations clearly stipulated that any fuel surcharge adjustment must be effected within two months; failing which the right to recover such expenses stands forfeited. Citing past precedents, he said that the Supreme Court and the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity have consistently held that such rights cannot be exercised to circumvent statutory provisions or to effect an indirect review of tariff orders. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh said that the regulations clearly stipulated that any fuel surcharge adjustment must be effected within two months; failing which the right to recover such expenses stands forfeited. Citing past precedents, he said that the Supreme Court and the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity have consistently held that such rights cannot be exercised to circumvent statutory provisions or to effect an indirect review of tariff orders. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Why should consumers be made to bear the costs of inefficient, short-term power procurement? Consumer interest must remain paramount. Allowing such arbitrary fuel and power purchase adjustment surcharges would render the entire tariff determination process meaningless,” the INLD leader said.

indian national lok dal See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON