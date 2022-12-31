INLD woman leader booked for duping Kaithal man

: The Kaithal police have booked a woman leader of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) for allegedly duping a man of ₹5 lakh on the pretext of helping his son get a government job.

According to information, following the intervention of Haryana home minister Anil Vij, the Kaithal police registered an FIR under sections 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code against Indu Parmar, who is a former district president of INLD’s women wing of Bhiwani district.

In his police complaint, Kaithal’s Vishno Colony resident Om Prakash alleged that the INLD leader had taken ₹5 lakh from him to help his son get a job under the National Health Mission in Kaithal in 2020 with the help of a senior officer. But she failed to secure a job for his son and also refused to return the money, he alleged.

The complainant also alleged that she also threatened him when he went to take his money back from her in her office in Bhiwani. Prakash had filed a complaint with the office of the home minister.

However, Parmar has dismissed the allegations as politically motivated and an attempt to tarnish her image.

“Om Prakash has raised this issue to tarnish my image and the allegations are baseless as I did not take the money but he had filed another complaint in Kaithal two years ago and the issue was sorted out mutually eight months ago,” she claimed, adding that the complainant was also associated with the INLD but he has distorted the facts.