 Inmate ‘ends life’ in Jind jail - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Inmate ‘ends life’ in Jind jail

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jun 15, 2024 06:46 AM IST

The inmate was sentenced to life term in 2020 in connection with the kidnapping and killing of a minor girl. The girl’s brother had alleged that his sister, a folk singer, went missing on June 15, 2017.

A prisoner lodged in Jind jail allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his barrack on Friday, the police said.

A prisoner lodged in Jind jail allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his barrack on Friday, the police said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
A prisoner lodged in Jind jail allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his barrack on Friday, the police said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

He was sentenced to life term in 2020 in connection with the kidnapping and killing of a minor girl. The girl’s brother had alleged that his sister, a folk singer, went missing on June 15, 2017.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“She had gone to take part in a jagran at Dumarkha Kalan village of the district. But she didn’t return after that night. When we reached the village, the locals told us that no such programme was scheduled there. The victim had taken my sister and he had killed her,” the girl’s brother had said in his complaint.

The deceased had confessed before the police that he along with some others had killed the minor victim using a sharp-edged weapon and disposed of the body in a field near Jalalpur Kalan village of Jind district.

Civil line SHO Sukhbir Singh said that the postmortem examination of the jail inmate was conducted by a board of doctors.

“The matter is being investigated by a judicial magistrate. Action would be taken as per the reports,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Inmate ‘ends life’ in Jind jail
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On