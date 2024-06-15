Inmate ‘ends life’ in Jind jail

A prisoner lodged in Jind jail allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his barrack on Friday, the police said. A prisoner lodged in Jind jail allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his barrack on Friday, the police said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

He was sentenced to life term in 2020 in connection with the kidnapping and killing of a minor girl. The girl’s brother had alleged that his sister, a folk singer, went missing on June 15, 2017.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“She had gone to take part in a jagran at Dumarkha Kalan village of the district. But she didn’t return after that night. When we reached the village, the locals told us that no such programme was scheduled there. The victim had taken my sister and he had killed her,” the girl’s brother had said in his complaint.

The deceased had confessed before the police that he along with some others had killed the minor victim using a sharp-edged weapon and disposed of the body in a field near Jalalpur Kalan village of Jind district.

Civil line SHO Sukhbir Singh said that the postmortem examination of the jail inmate was conducted by a board of doctors.

“The matter is being investigated by a judicial magistrate. Action would be taken as per the reports,” he added.