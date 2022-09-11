Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Inmate found hanging in Muktsar jail, probe underway

Published on Sep 11, 2022 03:23 AM IST

Jail superintendent Iqbal Singh said he was brought to prison on July 18. “The inmate used a piece of cloth to hang himself with a grill of the common toilet near barrack number 6 in Muktsar jail. He was rushed to the prison hospital where he was declared dead,” he said. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda

A 30-year-old prisoner was found hanging in the Muktsar district jail on Friday evening, officials said.The police authorities suspect it was a suicide even as a magisterial probe is underway. A resident of Mehna village in Muktsar, he was arrested in a case registered under the NDPS Act.

Jail superintendent Iqbal Singh said he was brought to prison on July 18. “The inmate used a piece of cloth to hang himself with a grill of the common toilet near barrack number 6. He was rushed to the prison hospital where he was declared dead,” said the jailor.

The prison department has informed the inmate’s family members and a civil judge of the district court is conducting inquest proceedings into the incident, official sources said.

