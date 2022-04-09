Inquiry initiated against Punjab Police ASI for amassing disproportionate assets

The state vigilance bureau has initiated an inquiry against assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ramandeep Singh of the Punjab Police, who had been on deputation in the transport department, for allegedly accumulating disproportionate assets by accepting bribes from transporters for allowing their buses to run without paying taxes.

The ASI, who had been deputed as a driver of the regional transport authority (RTA), Amritsar, has reportedly caused a loss worth crores to the state exchequer in the last three years.

The vigilance swung into action days after Punjab transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar paid a surprise visit to the Amritsar bus stand on Tuesday and found that several private bus operators had not been paying tax for the last five years. Following this, a section of transporters alleged that they had been paying monthly bribes to the department’s staff for running their buses for the last 20 years.

When the minister asked about the staff member involved, the transporters mentioned ASI’s name. “The transporters have alleged that the ASI allowed their buses to run after payment of bribe. First of all, those who had stolen the tax should pay back. And if the ASI is found guilty, action will be taken against him,” the minister had said.

“A complaint about amassing disproportionate assets was received against ASI. He is also allegedly involved in corrupt activities and used to collect money from the transporters. We have opened an inquiry against him. A thorough probe will be held into the allegations and he will not be spared if found guilty,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP), vigilance, Daljinder Singh Dhillon.

Amritsar RTA secretary Arshdeep Singh Lobana, said, “The ASI was posted in Amritsar for the last three years. After the allegations against him surfaced, I wrote to the department to shift him. He has now been transferred to the head office.”

Lobana said his senior officials could tell if a departmental probe has also been ordered against the ASI. Sources in the RTA office said that the ASI was given powers ranging from issuing challans to private buses to releasing the impounded vehicles. The transporters in Amritsar have also demanded action against those officers at whose ‘behest’ the ASI had been accepting bribes.

Bhawani Travels’ owner Surinder Sodhi said, “The ASI had forcibly been taking ₹10,000 to 15,000 per month from transporters to allow their one or two buses to ply without taxes. He could not accept bribes from the transporters without the consent of his senior officers. We demand a thorough probe into the matter and the ASI should be terminated. His posting was as a driver, but he used to work as a transport officer.”

He further said, “After the minister visited the Amritsar bus stand, I started paying tax for my buses. However, many transporters are still not paying taxes. The rule should be equal for everyone.”

Sudhir Suri, another transporter, said, “Punjab government takes ₹5,600 per tourist bus for 24 hours while the tax in the neighbouring states is not more than ₹4,000. The state government should reduce the rate of tax, so that its theft can be stopped.”