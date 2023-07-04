Tarn Taran: Firm managing staff at government de-addition centres under lens in Punjab

An inquiry has been marked after an allegation emerged that the health department here allegedly flouted norms while allotting a contract to a private firm for the management of the outsourcing staff working at the government-run drug de-addiction centres in Tarn Taran district. There are two drug de-addiction centres, two rehabilitation centres and 23 outpatient opioid-assisted treatment (OOAT) clinics in the district. The firm has also been accused of taking ₹6,000 from employees in the name of document verification. An inquiry has been marked after an allegation emerged that the health department here allegedly flouted norms while allotting a contract to a private firm for the management of the outsourcing staff working at the government-run drug de-addiction centres in Tarn Taran district (Representational image)

The contract of the firm, registered under the name of Asia Advance Development Private Limited, started on July 1 and was given by the deputy medical commissioner (DMC), Tarn Taran, Dr Ramandeep Singh Padda. According to Padda, the contract was given as per the guidelines of the district de-addition and rehabilitation society (DDRS). Padda is a member secretary of the society while Tarn Taran deputy commissioner is chairman with the civil surgeon, superintendent of police (SP), district social security officer (DSSO) and a psychiatrist of its members.

One of the society members, seeking anonymity, said, “The firm was floated in 2021 and the rules say any firm being given tender should have at least three year’s income tax return record. The new firm was given the contract without following the rules. There are many more shortcomings which should be investigated thoroughly.”

Soon after the firm was handed a contract another allegation emerged wherein the owner Davinder Singh demanded ₹6,000 from each employee for registration and police verification. There are 96 employees, including counsellors, staff nurses, computer operators and peons, who come under the new firm. Most of the employees have already given the money without any receipt.

“I was threatened by the owner to submit a ₹6,000 fee immediately or face termination. In fear, I have given the money in cash to the company owner. My salary is only ₹10,300,” said Gurpreet Singh, who works as a peon. Sarabjit Kaur, a widow, who works as a sweeper at the Tarn Taran de-addition centre also made similar allegations.

But Davinder insisted that there is nothing wrong with this. “I have been collecting ₹6,000 as per my company’s rule. This is a registration fee and DMC and civil surgeon are aware of it,” he said. One of the employees, Harpreet Singh also levelled allegations that Davinder was facing two criminal cases and hence shouldn’t have been given any contract. Davinder denied these allegations.

Civil surgeon Dr Gurpreet Singh Rai said an inquiry has been marked.

“If any rule is found to be flouted, the contract will be abolished and appropriate action will be taken,” he said, adding, “This has also come to my notice that the firm owner has collected ₹6,000 from some employees working in de-addition centre running on the premises of Tarn Taran civil hospital. Everything will be looked into.”

Meanwhile, DMC said the firm owner was asked not to collect any money from any employee. “We have sought an explanation from him. A disciplinary action will be taken against the firm owner for demanding the money in government premises without giving any receipt,” he added.

The civil surgeon has asked the DMC to conduct police verification of the contractor. “If he is found to be facing serious criminal charges, his contract will be cancelled,” he added.

Earlier, the employees were working under M/S Innovision Private Limited and the contract was cancelled on June 30. The DMC said the last company’s contract ended and thus the need was felt to appoint the new company. The employees have sought a probe from the vigilance department and said many senior officials were in hand-in-gloves while giving tender to the firm.