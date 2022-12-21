Inquiry ordered against chemist for wrong medicine to patient at GMSH-16

The health department marked an inquiry against a chemist at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, on Tuesday after the father of a four-month-old patient alleged that he had sold him a medicine different than the one prescribed by the doctor, which had adversely affected the patient’s health.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a written complaint, Anmol Singh, the father of the patient, said, “My four-month-old daughter was suffering from cold, cough and fever, following which I consulted a doctor at GMSH-16 on December 19. The doctor then prescribed a list of medicines and gave some of them from the hospital supply. However, he directed us to purchase ‘Nasoclear drops’, a spray used to treat nasal congestion (blocked nose)”.

“We gave the medicine prescription card to the Shop 7 chemist at GMSH-16 who handed us ‘Nasopil’ , a nasal spray, which is prescribed only for adults. As directed by the doctor, we gave the medicine to my daughter every two hours (four times), and noticed that she was falling unconscious and sleeping for long hours. We again took her to GMSH-16 on Monday, and found that the wrong medicine had been administered to her, resulting in poisoning. She was then admitted to the hospital’s emergency ward”, said Singh, who is a resident of Mohali.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per doctors, Nasopil spray is given to patients at an interval of eight hours and dosage in two hours leads to an overdose.

Dr VK Nagpal, medical superintendent, GMSH-16, said, “The infant was admitted to the emergency and examined by the doctors. She was unconscious because of the overdose. She is fine now. All her vitals were stable, and she was discharged later in the evening. Taking note of the complaint, an inquiry has been marked to the drug inspector concerned. The officer will submit a report in a day. Action will be taken against the chemist, if found guilty.”