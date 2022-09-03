Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / INS Vikrant has Ambala connection: Local firm supplied equipment for naval ship

INS Vikrant has Ambala connection: Local firm supplied equipment for naval ship

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 03, 2022 01:21 AM IST

Haryana home minister Anil Vij said that it is a matter of pride that the equipments were used in the made-in-India naval ship INS Vikrant

INS Vikrant has Ambala connection: Local firm supplied equipment for naval ship (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

: A defence manufacturing firm in Ambala Cantonment, Ray Enterprises, has supplied electrical equipments for installation in INS Vikrant, the first India-made aircraft carrier that was officially commissioned in the Indian Navy by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Informing this on Twitter, Haryana home minister Anil Vij said that it is a matter of pride that the equipments were used in the “Made-in-India Naval Ship”.

According to Vij’s office, the minister congratulated the operator of the firm Dinesh Agarwal, who was present at the inauguration ceremony in Kochi, over phone.

The firm has installed light supply system on the naval ship, besides an emergency supply system.

“Agarwal, a resident of Ambala Cantonment, said that the firm has already prepared and installed a light system for the country-made Nuclear Sub Marine Arihant and Arjun Tank,” a statement read.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP