Sidhu Moose Wala’s parents kick off ‘Insaaf Yatra’ from poll-bound Jalandhar

With campaigning for Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll at its peak, the parents of renowned Punjab singer and rapper Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu famously known as Sidhu Moose Wala kicked off ‘Insaaf Yatra- Justice for Sidhu Moosewala’ from poll bound Jalandhar. Sidhu Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh and mother Charan Kaur are going to visit all the nine assembly segments to seek justice for their deceased son. (HT Photo)

In their two days visit, Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh and mother Charan Kaur are going to visit all the nine assembly segments to seek justice for their deceased son, who was shot dead on May 29 last year. Heavy rush of Moose Wala’s fans could be witnessed after his parents started this Yatra from Phillaur Bada Pind village.However, they have restrained themselves from campaigning particularly for Congress candidate Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary.

“We are not politicians nor politicising the death of our only son. We only want justice for Sidhu Moose Wala and want the government to arrest key conspirators behind his killing and to name and book those who leaked information pertaining to clipping of my son’s security,” Balkaur said, while addressing the gathering at Phillaur.

He added that the elections come and go but it is strange that the state agencies have gone all out to stop them and people to reach Jalandhar as the top officials called them urging them to cancel their visit in poll-bound Jalandhar.

“I have not come here to canvas for any particular party or candidate but I want people to vote against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party because the government has done nothing to ensure justice to us. People can vote for any other party but not AAP. We are running from pillar to post to get justice,” he said.

He asserted that when he and his wife protested outside Vidhan Sabha in March, cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal had assurances of scheduling their meeting with chief minister Bhagwant Mann on March 20.

“We haven’t even received a phone call from the cabinet minister about our meeting with the CM. It appears that the government has all the time to make arrangements for gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi’s viral interview to TV channel. They have made a joke of my son’s death. We have started this campaign as all the repeated requests to the state government have fallen on deaf ears,” he said.

Moose Wala’s parents also demanded the state government to put his son’s case on fast-track for speedy judicial trial.

Meanwhile, Leader Of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa alleged state government for pressurising Sidhu’s parents for cancelling their Jalandhar visit. “Punjab Police have gone all out to threaten and pressurise Moose Wala’s parents,” Bajwa said.

