Chandigarh, In a secure operations room in Punjab, screens glow with call records, digital maps and intel alerts, while phones buzz with field updates from districts across the state. Inside Punjab Police's war room: Leveraging digital tools in battle against organised crime

For the officers inside, it is the nerve centre of a relentless battle against organised crime – one that aims to stop gang violence before the first shot is fired, using the latest digital tools.

Over the past few years, Punjab Police has moved toward intelligence-led policing, combining human intelligence with technology, to track gangster networks that operate across states and even continents, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Many of the state's most notorious gangs now function through decentralised cells, with foreign-based handlers issuing instructions and local operatives executing shootings or extortion, it said.

To counter this evolving threat, investigators are turning to digital tools that allow them to piece together fragments of information into actionable intelligence.

One of the most significant initiatives has been the use of data-driven criminal databases and voice recognition systems.

Recently, Punjab Police compiled more than 72,000 voice samples of criminals and suspects into the Punjab Artificial Intelligence System , a mobile-based application designed to quickly identify individuals behind extortion and threat calls, the statement said.

Such technology is critical because extortion rackets have become a major arm of gangster activity in Punjab.

Investigators say many threats are issued through internet-based calls or encrypted messaging apps, often from overseas numbers, while local shooters are recruited to intimidate victims, the statement said.

"Every call, every message leaves a digital trail. Our job is to connect those dots quickly to prevent the crime," a senior police officer said.

According to the statement, in one case, intelligence gathered by the police led to the arrest of two operatives linked to a foreign-based gangster, who had been tasked with carrying out a targeted killing in Punjab.

Acting on the tip-off, police teams intercepted the suspects before the attack could take place and recovered a pistol and ammunition from them.

The arrests were the culmination of surveillance that tracked communications between gang handlers and local recruits, a pattern that investigators say is becoming increasingly common, the statement said.

Punjab Police has also expanded its specialised units to focus exclusively on organised crime. The Anti-Gangster Task Force now operates with statewide jurisdiction and a dedicated police station and specialised force, enabling officers to pursue investigations across districts without procedural delays, the statement said.

Within these units, analysts monitor criminal networks much like intelligence agencies track security threats. Call data records, financial transactions and travel patterns are examined to identify links between gang members, financiers and facilitators, it said.

The effort extends beyond India's borders. Police estimates suggest that around 60 Punjab-linked gangsters are currently based abroad, particularly in Canada and the US, where they continue to orchestrate criminal activities through local associates.

Tracking such networks requires coordination with the Central agencies and international law enforcement bodies. Punjab Police has established fugitive tracking cells to monitor these overseas operators and pursue their extradition, the statement said.

Alongside technology, traditional policing methods remain crucial, as informant networks and anonymous tip-offs continue to provide the first clues about impending crimes, it said.

According to the statement, Punjab Police has also introduced a dedicated helpline allowing citizens to report gangster activity confidentially, ensuring information flows directly to the specialised anti-gangster units.

"This blend of human intelligence and digital analysis is changing the nature of policing in Punjab. Instead of responding only after violence occurs, investigators are now increasingly aiming to dismantle the planning stage itself by identifying shooters before they reach their targets and intercepting weapons before they are used," the statement said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.