INSO chief questions MDU V-C’s credentials, Rajbir Singh denies charges

Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) student wing INSO’s national president Pradeep Deswal on Monday accused the Haryana government of not initiating any inquiry against Rohtak’s Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) vice-chancellor Prof Rajbir Singh pertaining to his educational qualifications and a ‘sexual harassment’ complaint.

Addressing a press conference here, Deswal, who fought the 2019 Lok Sabha poll on JJP’s ticket from Rohtak, said he had submitted documents against Rajbir Singh to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar last year but no action has been taken.

“The CM had assured me of conducting an inquiry into Rajbir Singh’s educational qualification. Later, I submitted the same documents to the Haryana governor but no action has been taken. Rajbir did his PhD in education without having a master’s degree in that subject. Rajbir Singh was made a professor of mass communications though he was not eligible for the post,” Deswal added, just two days before the CM’s visit to the MDU campus.

Deswal further said 11 women staff members of Haryana public relations and cultural affairs on February 21, 2007, had filed a complaint with the director of public relations against Rajbir Singh, the then DPRO, for ensuring safety of women staff.

“As per the official complaint, he had tried to outrage the modesty of a woman while she was on duty. The previous Congress government had taken no action against Rajbir and now the BJP government has also failed to mark an inquiry. We have sufficient evidence to prove irregularities in his appointment,” Deswal added.

MDU vice-chancellor Rajbir Singh categorically denied the charges. “The allegations against me are ‘personal and baseless’,” the V-C said.