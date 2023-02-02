INSO protests against Haryana Agricultural University V-C

Jannayak Janata party’s student wing, INSO, on Wednesday protested outside the main gate of Hisar’s Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University to lodge their protest against vice-chancellor Prof BR Kamboj for ‘wearing a waist cloth of ABVP’ in a programme. Kamboj also has the additional charge of vice-chancellor of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

INSO district president Ajju Ghanghas said the vice-chancellor’s post is constitutional but Kamboj has brought disrespect to the post by wearing a ‘fatka (waist cloth)’ of the ABVP in the student body’s programme.

“If Kamboj has an interest in promoting BJP’s ideology, he should join the party instead of heading two universities,” he alleged.

Despite repeated attempts, Kamboj could not be reached for comment.