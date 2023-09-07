2 Haryana food supplies inspectors held for bogus paddy procurement

Two inspectors of the Haryana food, civil supplies, and consumers affairs department have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the paddy procurement scam during the kharif harvesting season 2021-22.

Two inspectors of the Haryana food, civil supplies, and consumers affairs department have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the paddy procurement scam during the kharif harvesting season 2021-22.

As per the investigators, the then food and civil supplies inspectors of Karnal Yogesh Kundu and Suresh Kundu have been arrested for the interrogation. Yogesh was presently appointed in Nuh while Suresh was posted in Panipat, and they have been arrested by the detective staff of the Karnal police.

The police said that the accused were allegedly involved in the bogus procurement on the fake registrations on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora (MFMB) portal to show the procurement of 5,180 quintal paddy with the help of a local commission agent by creating fake registrations of farmers on the MFMB portal.

The registration for the procurement of 51 quintals was done in the name of 13 farmers but during the investigation, it was found that these farmers did not own the land and the registration was found to be fake and no paddy was procured but three rice-millers who were assigned the task of procurement by the government agencies allegedly purchased rice from other states at cheaper rates to return to the government as per the custom milled rice (CMR) policy.

The matter came to light when an official of a rice mill filed a complaint with the police and the FIR was registered under Sections 467, 468, 406, 420, 471 and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code at Assandh police station against the 13 people who were shown as farmers for the registration on the portal.

During the investigation, the police find out that the accused inspectors were instrumental in the scam, and they showed the registration numbers of the damaged vehicles, including e-rickshaw and scooter, to show them as truck used to transport the paddy from mandi to godown of the rice mill and showed the bogus procurement.

Karnal superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan said that the two inspectors have been arrested in the case and if required, more people will be arrested if their involvement was found in the case.

Karnal district food and supplies controller Anil Kumar Kalra denied having any information about the matter but said that the case is being investigated and the department had provided the documents to the police during the investigation.

