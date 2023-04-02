Female Instagram influencer booked for extortion bid on businessman

The local police have booked a female Instagram influencer, based in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, and her two aides for allegedly making extortion calls to a city-based businessman.

The complainant, Gurbir Singh, 33, said that social media influencer, Jasneet Kaur alias Rajvir Kaur, who has 131K followers on Instagram, and her two unidentified aides were making extortion calls to him, failing which they threatened to harm him and his family members.

Sub-inspector Gurshinder Kaur, SHO at police station Model Town, said that the three accused have been booked under sections 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code on Saturday.

Gurbir, who lives in Model Town in the city, said that he received calls from an unidentified number on WhatsApp on November 16, 2022. The accused tried to extort money from him and threatened to harm him and his family members. He investigated the matter himself and found that two aides of Kaur were threatening him. He made a complaint to the police on January 19.

Kaur was earlier arrested by the Kharar police in a case of honey trapping the complainant in September 2022.

The SHO added that Gurbir had lodged an FIR against Kaur in City Kharar police station in September 2022 in which the woman and her aides were arrested. She was released after securing bail in the case.

The accused had demanded ₹2 crore from the complainant, claiming to have recorded audio conversation between them. However, the deal was settled at ₹35 lakh out of which the businessman had already paid ₹1 lakh to the accused.

When the accused had come to receive ₹34 lakh from the complainant, the Kharar police arrested them.

