Install notice boards to make people aware of filing complaint: Punjab Lokpal

Chandigarh : Lokpal, Punjab, justice Vinod Kumar Sharma on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting with the divisional commissioners of the state, officials of the local government department and rural development and panchayat department on steps to eradicate corrupt practices from government offices.

During the meeting, he directed them to install notice boards within 15 days in all government offices to make people aware of filing a complaint under the Lokpal Act, 1996. These notice boards/flex boards will be placed in all divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners’ offices, sub-division offices, tehsils, DDPO, BDPO, town improvement trusts, municipal corporations, municipal council offices and other public offices, the lokpal said.

He said these notice boards should be installed at places where people can read them properly and they get aware that how they can file a complaint against the representative, chairman, mayor, deputy mayor, city council/nagar panchayat president, vice-president and officials and employees working in these institutions.

“Due to the lack of awareness, many people do not know that how can they file a complaint against any public representatives and where should they submit their complaint,” he said.

The lokpal said that complete information regarding filing a complaint related to corruption and others can be obtained from the lokpal.punjab.gov.in website. Apart from this, the complaint can also be sent by personal or registered mail to the Office Room No. 426/4, Punjab Civil Secretariat-2 of Lokpal Punjab in Chandigarh.