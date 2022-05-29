Institute inquiry into coal crisis, scrap privatisation of power distribution in UTs: AIPEF to Centre

The All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) has demanded the Centre to institute an independent high-level inquiry into the coal crisis that has led to power shortage in the country and scrap the privatisation of power distribution in union territories, including Chandigarh.

The demands were put forth during the executive meeting of the AIPEF on Saturday, presided over by chairman Shailendra Dubey, secretary general P Rathnakar Rao, and attended by delegates of 17 states, on the ongoing power crisis in the country, AIPEF spokesperson V K Gupta said in a press release issued on Sunday.

The meeting passed 10 resolutions on issues arising out of coal shortage and privatisation policies being pursued by the Centre.

The AIPEF demanded withdrawal of the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2021, scrapping of privatisation of power distribution in union territories, revival of old pension scheme to all power employees and engineers, and revision of power purchase agreements with respect to fixed charges.

On the ongoing power crisis, AIPEF demanded the Centre that an independent inquiry be constituted into the coal crisis that has enveloped the country during this summer and is likely to extend into the monsoon.

The ministry of power in overcoming the crisis on the one hand is imposing on the state governments and generating companies to import coal and on the other hand providing relief to private power plants that have been designed and sanctioned to run on imported coal. The federation alleged that the policies, including the import of coal formulated were aimed directly to benefit private companies, the statement said.

The AIPEF demanded that the entire bidding process for privatisation of power distribution in UT Chandigarh should be scrapped without finalising the standard bidding documents.

Similarly, all moves to initiate privatisation of power distribution in UT Puducherry should be put on hold in view of good technical and commercial performance.

The federation also demanded a comprehensive revision of all power purchase agreements (PPAs) with respect to fixed cost having to be paid even when no power is drawn, exorbitant high cost of renewable power generation, increased cost of generation by private thermal power generators under section 11 of the Electricity Act 2003.

