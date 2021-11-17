Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Insurance cover for Chandigarh MC Group-D employees
chandigarh news

Insurance cover for Chandigarh MC Group-D employees

Chandigarh MC has enrolled all its group D employees under Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY); insurance cover will amount to ₹24 lakh per annum
The Chandigarh MC has given insurance cover to all its group D employees. They have been enrolled under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY). (Getty Images/ Representational image)
Published on Nov 17, 2021 01:15 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The municipal corporation, Chandigarh, has enrolled all its group D employees under two ambitious social security schemes i.e. “Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana” (PMJJBY) and “Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana” (PMSBY).

At a function organised at the auditorium of Rani Laxmi Bai Mahila Bhawan, Sector 38, Chandigarh, mayor Ravi Kant Sharma distributed enrolment letters to the beneficiaries from the sanitation wing, public health wing and horticulture wing.

The PMSBY will offer a renewable one-year accidental death-cum-disability cover of 2 lakh for partial permanent disability to all group D employees, door-to-door waste collectors and outsourced group D employees in the age group of 18-70 years for a premium of 12 per annum per subscriber. While the PMJJBY on the other hand will offer a renewable one-year life cover of 2 lakh to all group D employees, door-to-door waste collectors and outsourced group D employees in the age group of 18-50 years, covering death due to any reason, for a premium of 330 per annum per subscriber.

RELATED STORIES

The annual premium of all group D employees, door-to-door waste collectors and outsourced group D employees will be borne by the municipal corporation, Chandigarh, said the mayor. It shall amount to around 24 lakh per annum. Initially, two banks i.e. Punjab National Bank and Bank of Baroda have been authorised for enrolling the employees under both schemes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
India Covid Cases
Purvanchal Expressway
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Bitcoin
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP