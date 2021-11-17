Insurance cover for Chandigarh MC Group-D employees

The municipal corporation, Chandigarh, has enrolled all its group D employees under two ambitious social security schemes i.e. “Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana” (PMJJBY) and “Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana” (PMSBY).

At a function organised at the auditorium of Rani Laxmi Bai Mahila Bhawan, Sector 38, Chandigarh, mayor Ravi Kant Sharma distributed enrolment letters to the beneficiaries from the sanitation wing, public health wing and horticulture wing.

The PMSBY will offer a renewable one-year accidental death-cum-disability cover of ₹2 lakh for partial permanent disability to all group D employees, door-to-door waste collectors and outsourced group D employees in the age group of 18-70 years for a premium of ₹12 per annum per subscriber. While the PMJJBY on the other hand will offer a renewable one-year life cover of ₹2 lakh to all group D employees, door-to-door waste collectors and outsourced group D employees in the age group of 18-50 years, covering death due to any reason, for a premium of ₹330 per annum per subscriber.

The annual premium of all group D employees, door-to-door waste collectors and outsourced group D employees will be borne by the municipal corporation, Chandigarh, said the mayor. It shall amount to around ₹24 lakh per annum. Initially, two banks i.e. Punjab National Bank and Bank of Baroda have been authorised for enrolling the employees under both schemes.