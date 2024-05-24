Intel agencies release photograph of LeT commander wanted for Poonch IAF convoy attack

Security agencies, on Thursday, released a photograph of a terrorist commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Reyan Haider, prime suspect in the recent ambush of an IAF convoy at Sanai Top of Poonch that left a soldier dead and four others injured on May 4. The photograph is of one of the prime suspects in the recent ambush of an IAF convoy at Sanai Top of Poonch. (HT File)

An intelligence official said the photograph of Haider alias Chhotu, of Pakistan, resembled one of the two sketches released on May 6 by the military intelligence.

Two days after the attack military intelligence had released sketches of two Pakistani terrorists with a reward of ₹20 lakh to the informers leading to their arrest.

The poster promising a reward of ₹20 lakh with sketches of two Pakistani terrorists has two cell phone numbers 9541051982 and 8082294375 for the informers, whose identity will be kept secret.

Sources in the Intelligence agencies confided to HT that following May 4 attack

Reyan Haider has gone into hiding and has also camouflaged his appearance. “He has a robust network of sleeper cells that provide him the logistical support,” sources said.

Soon after the attack on May 4, People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), the propaganda wing of the LeT, had claimed responsibility of the attack and had released a video on social media as well.

Sources privy to the investigations also confided that the attack on IAF convoy was engineered by Lashkar-e-Taiba’s Habibullah Malik, alias Sajid Jutt.

A native of Kasur district in Pakistan’s Punjab province, Sajid Jutt is wanted by the National Investigation Agency for orchestrating terror attacks in Rajouri and Poonch. He is presently hiding in Pakistan.

On May 4, an Indian Air Force convoy was attacked in Surankote area of Poonch district in Sanai Top area on Shahsitar ridge that led to the killing of a soldier Vikky Pahade and injuries to four others.