AICC observers meet district leaders: Now, Congress vs Congress at Karnal, Rohtak, Yamunanagar meets

Karnal/ Rohtak/ Ambala: The intense factionalism in the ranks of the cadres of the Congress party’s Haryana unit was witnessed at Karnal on Tuesday as the supporters of the rival camps came to blows and heated arguments during the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) observers’ consultations with district-level leaders of the party.

Later, the supporters of the Hooda camp went inside but the supporters of the rival camp continued raising slogans against Hooda and the AICC observers. The protesters who were raising slogans in support of Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Surjewala alleged that the party leaders were ignored in the appointment of the observers, and they demanded that all the party leaders should be given preference in allocation of the Congress tickets. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A scuffle broke out after the workers belonging to the anti-Bhupinder Singh Hooda camp raised slogans “Bappu bete ki party nahi chalegi”, against Hooda, his Rajya Sabha MP son Deepender Hooda and Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Udai Bhan for allegedly ignoring other leaders like Randeep Surjewala, Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhry in appointment of the observers and not inviting their supporters in the meeting.

After a high-voltage drama of around one hour, the party leaders intervened, and pacified the agitators. Heated arguments were witnessed between Hooda supporter Rakesh Kamboj and supporters of the rival camp when they were raising slogans in favour of their leaders.

Later, the supporters of the Hooda camp went inside but the supporters of the rival camp continued raising slogans against Hoodas and the observers. The protesters who were raising slogans in support of Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Surjewala alleged that the party leaders were ignored in the appointment of the observers, and they demanded that all the party leaders should be given preference in allocation of the Congress tickets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former Congress MLA Sumita Singh, who was present at the meeting, said that this should not have happened, and party workers and supporters should fight against the BJP-JJP jointly.

As per the information the AICC observers, including district coordinators Yograj Bhadoria, SL Sharma along with former MLAs Jarnail Singh and Lahiri Singh, were conducting this meeting of party workers and office-bearers to initiate the process of selecting district-level office-bearers, including presidents.

They are scheduled to submit their report to the state party in-charge Deepak Babaria and state president Udai Bhan after these meetings. However, they took views of the party workers who were present in the meeting.

The internal bickering among Congress party leaders in Haryana came to the fore on Monday during the first round of meetings held by AICC observers in Hisar, Jind, Kurukshetra and Panipat districts with the workers belonging to different camps openly raising slogans against leaders of the rival camps.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Later in the evening, Surjewala and Kumari Selja met Indian National Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over the issue. They said they had apprised him about the ground situation of Haryana Congress alleging that the ground-level workers of the party are being ignored.

Rift widens after AICC coordinator says Hooda will lead next govt

Rift in the state Congress widened on Tuesday during AICC coordinator Deepak Pathak’s visit to Rohtak, where he asserted that the next Union government will be formed under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Bhupinder Singh Hooda will lead the next Haryana government.

Pathak arrived here at the district Congress office where he held a meeting in which Rohtak MLA BB Batra, former Meham MLA Anand Singh Dangi and other senior leaders were present.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing the workers, Pathak said he had reached here to know the ground impact and listen to the voice of Congress workers.

“Deepak Babria had sent me here and I will work here until we form the next government at the Centre under Rahul’s leadership and in Haryana under Hooda’s leadership. I will submit an honest report to the person who sent me here,” he added.

Senior Congress leader and former Meham MLA Anand Singh Dangi lambasted senior Congress leaders Surjewala, Choudhry and Kumari Selja and claimed that there is one potential leader in Haryana Congress i.e., Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Dangi alleged that a couple of workers aligned to these three Congress leaders have been trying to disrupt the atmosphere of the party.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Faction fight erupts in Yamunanagar

Meanwhile, members of the Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Kumari Selja camps allegedly clashed in the presence of senior Congress leaders who were in Yamunanagar on Tuesday.

Both the factions raised slogans against each other at the PWD rest house in Jagadhari, where a central observer had arrived to take feedback from the workers to build party organisation. The leader had to leave hurriedly.

Sources said that groups owing allegiance to Radaur MLA Bishan Lal Saini and Sadhaura MLA Renu Bala stood against each other as soon as the leaders arrived.

However, leaders from the Hooda faction later claimed that there was no factionalism in the state unit, adding that “these were petty personal issues” and the party is united.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeraj Mohan Neeraj Mohan is a correspondent, covering Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat and Yamunanagar districts of Haryana.