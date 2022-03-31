Intensify efforts to improve functioning of jails: CM Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh

Emphasising the need to bring sweeping reforms in the jail administration, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday exhorted the officials of the prisons department to work cohesively to the best of their capacities and capabilities.

Chairing the maiden meeting of the prisons department at Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh on Wednesday evening, Mann said “actions should speak louder than words and success alone should be the deciding factor for projection of good work done by all of you as a team”.

Showing concern over the law and order situation, Mann also asked the officers to intensify their efforts to improve the functioning of jails across the state and strict vigil should be kept to prevent illegal use of mobile phones in jails for crimes outside besides stamping out corruption with a heavy hand.

“You should further excel to surpass the standards of the Telangana model of prison system and I assure you all support, including requisite manpower, latest IT based technology and adequate funds,” the CM said.

Mann said primary goal of the government should be to reform the inmates, including hardcore criminals, gangsters and drug addicts so as to bring them in the mainstream.

He said jails should not be torture centres rather focus should be made to make them reformative houses to provide counselling to the inmates for correctional interventions so that they could become ideal citizens of the society to lead a life with dignity after serving their term of imprisonment.

Acceding to the request of the officers of jails department, Mann also announced to extend the scheme of congratulating their personnel too on the line of Police department on their birthdays.

Earlier welcoming Mann, jails minister Harjot Singh Bains highlighted the various issues faced by the officials in implementation of efficient jail management. He requested the CM to immediately fill the slot of managing director, Punjab Police Housing Corporation, as the post is lying vacant for over a month.

Bains also urged the CM to make a budgetary provision for the construction of modern jail at Mohali in the annual budget for 2022-23.