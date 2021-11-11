Interference in recruitments will undermine autonomy of universities: Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday said the state government’s move to interfere in the recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff of universities will undermine the autonomy of the higher educational institutions.

In a statement, the leader of Opposition said recruitment in universities through the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) and the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) is against the UGC guidelines and the National Education Policy 2020.

The former CM said HSSC and HPSC have not been able to fulfil the responsibility of carrying out recruitments properly as is evident from job for cash scam and paper leaks plaguing these institutions.

“While the central government is talking about giving more autonomy to universities through the new education policy, the state government is interfering in the autonomy of universities,” Hooda said.

The Congress leader said they had raised the issue of inter-district transfer of teaching and non-teaching staff of the universities in the last assembly session.

“The government had assured that it will not interfere in the functioning of the universities. But they continue to do so,” he said.

Hooda said universities are capable of appointing the staff and there is no need for the government to interfere in their functioning.

“Haryana is lagging behind in education. A huge drop has been witnessed in ranking of the state universities in the last seven years. Our appeal is that instead of destroying autonomous institutions, the government should take back this decision,” he said.