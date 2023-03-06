Inter-Media Table Tennis Championship: Sodhi, Bumbroo, Usha clinch singles titles

Sukhwinder Pal Sodhi and Usha Singh brought home the men’s and women’s singles title, respectively, at the Inter-Media Table Tennis Championship organised by the Chandigarh Press Club at the club premises on Sunday.

The winners posing with their medals at the Inter-Media Table Tennis Championship in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

Sukhwinder Pal Sodhi battled past Surinder Singh Rawal in the men’s singles final, winning 11-9, 12-14, 11-6, 11-6.

In the women’s final, meanwhile, Usha Singh beat Richa Seghal in straight sets 11-7, 11-9.

Sanjay Bumbroo got the better of Raj Rishi in the 55-plus years men’s final, winning 11-6, 11-7, 9-11, 11-6.

In the men’s doubles competition, the team of Saurabh Duggal and Surinder Singh Rawal grabbed the gold medal, while the pair of Kunal Chauhan and Naveen Tyagi won silver and the Sukhwinder Pal Sodhi-Umesh Ghrera combine won bronze.

In the mixed doubles, the pair of Usha Singh and Dinesh won gold, while the team of Richa Seghal and Rajinder Nagarkoti took home the silver.

The two-day meet saw around 30 journalists from various publications and electronic media participate.

