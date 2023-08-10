Central team assesses flood damage in Jalandhar, Rupnagar

A seven-member inter-ministerial team of the Centre visited the flood-ravaged areas of Jalandhar and Rupnagar districts on Wednesday to assess the losses. The team, led by national disaster management authority (NDMA) financial adviser Ravinesh Kumar visited flood-affected areas of Mohali, Patiala and Sangrur districts on Tuesday.

A view of houses submerged in floodwater. (ANI File)

A team visited flood-affected areas in Jalandhar’s Shahkot subdivision accompanied by officials of the district administration. The team took stock of the situation in several villages including Gata Mandi Kasu and Mandala Channa, where Sutlej had breached the embankment on July 11.

Jalandhar deputy commissioner Vishesh Sarangal briefed the team that the Shahkot subdivision witnessed extensive destruction and reported six breaches due to the floods. He briefed the team about the relief and rescue operations and the rehabilitation efforts that are underway.

The district authorities informed the team that the floods had damaged the 22476-acre area in 25 villages, crops on the 13108-acre in 40 villages, 50 houses and 30 schools were badly affected besides PSPCL suffered the loss ₹139.60 lakh approximately in form of damaged to poles, plant and other infrastructure.

As many as seven villages are still disconnected from the mainland with 3-4 feet of floodwater standing.

The team interacted with the villagers to gather feedback about their losses and suggestions related to the permanent solution to the problem. Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal was also present.

Ravinesh Kumar said the experts from different Central departments are part of the team. “We are assessing the reasons behind the floods and losses and other damages incurred due to it. The state government will also prepare a detailed report following which we will submit our report to the ministry of home affairs,” he said.

Seechewal said the solution requires long-term planning before the onset of monsoon.

