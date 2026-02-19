Internet abuzz with rumours of ₹10 cr cash shower at Punjab wedding

A video of a wedding in Punjab’s Tarn Taran has gone viral across social media platforms, showing the groom and several guests showering a bride with notes worth crores of rupees until the dance floor is buried under a carpet of cash. A video of a wedding in Punjab’s Tarn Taran has gone viral across social media platforms, showing the groom and several guests showering a bride with notes worth crores of rupees until the dance floor is buried under a carpet of cash. (Representational image)

The video clip has fuelled wild claims online, with some users alleging a staggering amount of ₹10 crore was showered during the wedding. However, a DJ owner at the event dismissed the social media speculation as a gross exaggeration.

The ceremony, solemnised on February 14 in Patti area, caught the attention of thousands of social media users as the groom was filmed pulling wads of cash from a bag and tossing them into the air. Several guests joined in the gesture, a practice commonly seen at Punjabi weddings, leaving the entire dance floor covered in notes.

Singh, the DJ owner, junked the claims of multi-crore showers as false.

“Some people are claiming ₹8 crore, 10 crore or ₹10 lakh on their social media accounts. They are making such claims only to seek views,” he said.

He said the total cash involved was actually between ₹2.5 lakh and ₹3 lakh. The majority of the currency notes were in the denomination of ₹10, though some dollars were also used, he added.

Singh urged social media account users to refrain from making exaggerated claims while sharing the video clip.