Interstate drug racket busted, 3 held with 5kg opium in Pathankot

Published on Jan 31, 2023 10:21 PM IST

The Pathankot police on Tuesday arrested three persons with 5 kg of opium brought from Madhya Pradesh.

The accused have been identified as Gurdutt Singh, also known as Geetu, Narwail Singh and Kashmir Singh of Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala. (Representational Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

PATHANKOT

The accused have been identified as Gurdutt Singh, also known as Geetu, Narwail Singh and Kashmir Singh of Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said the police received a tip-off that three persons were trying to smuggle opium from Madhya Pradesh to Pathankot. A police team headed by CIA in-charge, Pathankot, sub-inspector Surinder Singh under supervision by deputy superintendent of police Ravinder Kumar Ruby conducted a search and apprehended the smugglers. On search, 5kg opium was recovered from them.

A case under Sections 18-61-85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the accused.

He said that in a preliminary probe, it was found that Gurdutt Singh, alias Geetu, had been bringing drugs from Madhya Pradesh. Many FIRs were already registered against him in police stations across Punjab.

