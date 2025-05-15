The directorate general of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Ludhiana, has uncovered a GST evasion racket involving three business entities in Mandi Gobindgarh—Aar Dee Enterprises, Aashi Steel Industries and Abhi Alloys. The entities were found to have illegally sold iron and steel articles worth ₹87.91 crore, resulting in GST evasion of ₹13.41 crore. {Inter-state fake billing nexus busted} 2 held in ₹ 13.41 crore GST evasion scam

The investigation, which was the result of collaborative efforts between the DGGI offices in Ludhiana and Lucknow, revealed that two individuals, Raman Kumar Chaurasia and Devinder Singh, were involved in procuring iron and steel articles through fraudulent means. The items were acquired via fake billing from Deepanshu Srivastava and his accomplice Mohit Kumar, based in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

The Lucknow-based fraudsters, operating through 37 shell companies, passed on fake input tax credit (ITC) to the Mandi Gobindgarh entities. Further investigation revealed that these Punjab-based businesses had availed fraudulent ITC through 78 fictitious entities, leading to illegal sales amounting to ₹87.91 crore and a resultant GST evasion of ₹13.41 crore.

The DGGI Ludhiana team seized several incriminating documents during the investigation and the accused voluntarily admitted their involvement in the scam.

On May 15, 2025, Raman Kumar Chaurasia and Devinder Singh were arrested by DGGI Ludhiana and are in judicial custody.

According to officials, fake billing not only erodes government revenues but also creates an uneven playing field where honest taxpayers bear the brunt, while fraudsters exploit the system for personal gain. They warned that such fraudulent activities pose a serious threat to the economy, reducing public welfare funds, disrupting market competition and potentially causing inflation.

The operation is part of DGGI’s ongoing efforts to combat the menace of fake billing and fraudulent ITC claims, which undermine the integrity of the GST system. The DGGI has vowed to continue its crackdown on such illegal activities to ensure a fair and transparent taxation system under GST.