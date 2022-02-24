Inter-state gang busted with arrest of three in Ludhiana, 288kg ganja seized

An inter-state gang of drug peddlers was busted with the arrest of three smugglers and recovery of 288kg ganja from their possession, near Sahnewal.

As per the police, the accused have been pumping drugs into Punjab, from Odisha, under the garb of a transport business, and were nabbed from the national highway, following a tip-off. The truck used for smuggling has also been seized.

The accused have been identified as truck driver Karamjit Singh alias Pammi, truck owner Manpreet Singh Gora, both residents of Pind Rasulpur Mallan, and Kundan Kumar from Sitamarhi of Bihar.

Divulging details, police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that following a tip-off, they laid a trap on the national highway.

The accused were coming in a truck from Mandi Gobindgarh side and were stopped for checking. On frisking, police recovered 288kg ganja, packed in 16 bags, each carrying 18 kg ganja

Revealing their modus operandi, the police commissioner said, “Karamjit and Manpreet are in the transport business. They used to deliver iron goods, including bicycles to Cuttack in Odisha and from there; they would load raw iron material for delivery to Mandi Gobindgarh. The third accused, Kundan, would join them with the contraband from Bari Patta area. This contraband would then be delivered in Ludhiana,” said the police commissioner.

“The accused would get ₹1 lakh in lieu of delivering ganja in Ludhiana. The accused Kundan was working on the directions of his associate Lal Babu Rai. The smuggled ganja would be sold in Ludhiana at a rate of ₹10 lakh per quintal,” he added.

Bhullar added that the accused, Kamajit Singh, is already facing trial in a murder case and had remained in the jail for around four years. He said a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, has been registered against the accused.