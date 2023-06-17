Interstate vehicle lifters’ gang busted by Panchkula Police

Police busted an interstate gang of vehicle thieves with the arrest of two persons from Chandimandir. The accused were produced before the court on Friday and sent to judicial custody. Police are on lookout for the scrap dealer to whom the accused sold the vehicles (HT Files)

They have been identified as Prince Kumar, an LLB graduate and Jagjit Singh, an MBA graduate both residents of Peermuchalla in Zirakpur. Police said the duo are suspected to be drug addicts.

The accused, who were arrested following a tip-off, admitted to being involved in at least 16 thefts during the questioning.

Police have recovered seven stolen motorcycles from them.

“The accused had been active since March 2023 and stole motorcycles from different parts in Panchkula, Mohali and Chandigarh,” said Panchkula assistant commissioner of police Arvind Kamboj, adding, “The accused used to sell the stolen motorcycles for ₹5,000 to ₹7,000 to a scrap dealer.”

The accused were produced before the court on Friday and sent to judicial custody. Police are on lookout for the scrap dealer to whom the accused sold the vehicles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON