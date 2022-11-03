Intimidation case: SAD president appears in Amritsar court

After non-bailable warrants were issued against him in 2021 case registered against him for “obstruction in mining operations of a private company”, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday appeared in the local court.

Amritsar Rural police had registered the case against Badal alongwith former MLAs from his party Virsa Singh Valtoha and Amarpal Singh Bonny Ajnala for “obstruction in mining operations of a private company” in July 2021. At the mining site, Sukhbir alleged that illegal mining was going on near the bridge on Beas river. He also allegedly started threatening the employees and staff of the undersigned company and obstructed and interfered in legal mining operations at de-silting site

A police complaint was filed by a firm called Friends and Company, said to have a contract for mining in the block, soon after. In response to the complaint, police registered a case under Sections of 269 ( negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger¬ous to life) , 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease danger¬ous to life), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Beas police station.After the Police maintained that Sukhbir is not available, the court issued non-bialable warrants against him. After the hearing, Sukhbir said it was a politically motivated case registered by the then Congress government and is now being pursued by AAP government.

