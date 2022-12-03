Int’l Day for Disability observed on December 3

The special occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities was observed worldwide on December 3. The day called for a plan of action with an emphasis on equalisation of opportunities, rehabilitation and prevention of disabilities.

UDID cards awareness programme by health department and Rotary Club

To raise awareness about Unique Disability Identification (UDID) cards among specially challenged people, an awareness camp was organized by the health department in association with Rotary Club at Rakhbagh on Saturday.

Civil surgeon Hitinder Kaur, said, “The health department registers disabled persons and others at the Civil Hospital and issues certificates as per their disability. And for this, the person also gets a check-up from the concerned specialist doctor.

There are as many as 33,010 UDID card holders and so far, a total of 56,649 applicants have applied to obtain one. UDID cards verifies disability and one can avail benefit of various government schemes through it.

World Disability Day at Christian Medical College

The department of physical medicine and rehabilitation, Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), observed the day by organising a program on Saturday.

On the occasion, chief guest, Inderpreet Kaur, district social welfare officer said, “On world disability day we should make disabled feel special. There are various schemes-- pension of ₹1,500, UDID card, and 4% reservation along with other benefits, being run by the government for them.”

William Bhatti, director, of CMCH, and Allen Joseph, medical superintendent, of CMCH, distributed mementos to disabled children who performed on the stage. Students of the government school for blinds performed Bhangra and folk song.

Picnic for specially challenged children at Rakh Bagh

To mark the day, District Special Olympics Association took as many as 350 children from more than 13 non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to Rakh Bagh for a picnic.

Niranjan Kumar, general secretary of the association said, “Children with all kinds of disabilities enjoyed the journey in a toy train and had rides too. They often come here with their parents. But today they enjoyed most with children like them.”

