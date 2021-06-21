Int’l Day of Yoga observed at Chandigarh’s Govt College of Yoga

The Government College of Yoga Education and Health in collaboration with the directorate of Ayush under the aegis of Chandigarh Administration commemorated the seventh International Day of Yoga by holding a series of activities over the month.

Due to the prevailing pandemic, the programme on Monday was organised virtually. This year’s theme was ‘yoga for wellness’. Ayush director and education secretary SS Gill, joint director of ayurveda NK Bhardwaj and assistant director and coordinator National Ayush Mission (NAM), Chandigarh, Dr Manjushree presided over the event.

Speaking on the occasion, principal Sapna Nanda emphasised on the importance of practising yoga amid the pandemic. Gill, in his presidential address, also urged the audience to adopt yoga as it could help deal with the uncertainties arising due to Covid.

The session was telecast on the YouTube channel of the college, GCYEH. The programme concluded with a pledge taking ceremony and the national anthem.