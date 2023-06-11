Int’l driving permit: It’s an endless wait for Ludhiana applicants

Availing an international driving permit from the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) office here has become a task for applicants, with some waiting for the document even after moving abroad.

The permit, which is valid for one year, is mostly applied by the applicants a few days before their flight. However, some of the applicants have reached foreign countries waiting for their permits.

Amritpal Singh, a resident of Nangal Kalan, said that he had applied for an international driving permit on May 7, but his application has not been approved yet. He is currently in the UK and still requesting the officials to approve his application.

Jaspal Singh, who lives in Mundian Kalan, said that he submitted his application for an international driving permit on June 1, and his application is still pending approval. The delay in processing the applications has forced people to turn to agents who can expedite the process within a few hours.

Another applicant from Raikot, who requested anonymity, said that he applied for the permit on May 31, but it has not been approved yet. He had submitted copies of his passport, driving licence, and visa along with the application, but the officials have failed to provide the permit.

Gurjeet Singh, a resident of Civil Lines, said that he had applied for an international driving permit in March, but the department officials have failed to provide it even after 30 days. He had to approach an agent to obtain the permit, and he finally received it in April.

Kamaljit Singh Soi, member of the National Road Safety Council, government of India, said that the government must ensure that permits are issued within the stipulated time of 72 hours. This delay highlights the poor governance by the officials of the RTA. He urged the authorities to provide efficient services to avoid inconveniences for the people.

Poonam Preet Kaur, secretary Regional Transport Authority, claimed that there is no pending application at their end. She said that the department process and approve applications based on the applicant’s flight schedule.

Karan Singh, state transport joint commissioner, said that international driving permits need to be issued within a stipulated time frame of three days. However, there is no law for the time frame for the issuance of the permit, but this needs to be issued in a short period of time. He said that he will investigate the matter and take required action.

