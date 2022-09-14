Intl Gita Jayanti Mahotsav to be celebrated in Canada from Sep 16-19

: In a first, a total of 104 religious and social organisations will brainstorm the teachings of Bhagvad Gita at the International Gita Jayanti Mahotsav to be celebrated in Canada from September 16-19.

A Haryana government spokesperson said it is for the first time on a foreign soil that so many institutions will be seen collaborating on one platform for organising this Mahotsav, which would be held at the Living Art Centre in Mississauga.

The representatives of these institutions will brainstorm and discuss the teachings of the Bhagvad Gita. It is noteworthy that along with the seminar, an exhibition on the history of the Bhagavad Gita and Kurukshetra’s 48 Kos will also be held, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that the event will begin on September 16 from Parliament Hill, Ottawa. In the morning session in Mississauga, there will be seminar on Gita and Shri Krishna Katha would be held in the evening.

A ‘Shobha Yatra’ will be held at Dudas Square Toronto on September 18 and Gita’s teachings will be discussed in Ontario Parliament on September 19 along with Gita Park Bhoomi Pujan which will take place in Brampton City. ENDS