Investigation of 4.5-lakh robbery case points to old rivalry, say Ludhiana cops

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 26, 2024 09:14 AM IST

Head constable Paramjit Singh from Ludhiana police, who is investigating the case, said that given past altercations, including a recent dispute during panchayat elections on October 15, it appears to be a case of rivalry rather than robbery

Ludhiana

The investigation of a 4.5-lakh robbery case points to an old rivalry being at place, officials aware of the matter said.

They added that it seems the robbery was a ‘retaliatory attack’ stemming from an old feud.

Azim Hussain, a canteen owner from Gill village, had filed a complaint alleging unidentified individuals attacked him and stole 4.5 while he was on his way to purchase supplies.

According to Hussain, the accused arrived in a car, tractor, and motorcycle, intercepted his way, broke his car’s window and took a cash-filled bag.

Head constable Paramjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that given past altercations, including a recent dispute during panchayat elections on October 15, it appears to be a case of rivalry rather than robbery. As of now, a first-information report (FIR) has been registered against unknown suspects under charges of voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint and unlawful assembly, but no robbery charges have been filed.

He added investigation is ongoing and police are working to confirm validity of the claim.

