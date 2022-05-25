Investor awareness programme held at Chandigarh Press Club
Citizens Awareness Group (CAG), in association with Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI), organised an investor-awareness programme at the Chandigarh Press Club in Sector 27 on
Tuesday. Here, investors were educated about the available investment opportunities, and rights and obligations while dealing in the financial market. CAG chairman Surinder
Verma, SEBI assistant general manager Mohita S Dahiya and NSE senior manager Sanjeev Talukdar addressed the event, which was attended by around 100 investors.
Chandigarh cops trained on improving services
Man held with illicit liquor
Police arrest DBC resident for gambling
Man loses ₹2L in immigration fraud
Photography competition at PU
Cybercrime awareness in focus at PU
-
‘Dawn of new politics’: Kejriwal lauds Mann for sacking minister
Lauding Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann for sacking his health minister over graft charges, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said corruption is a betrayal with the nation and his party will not even spare its own leaders found involved in it. Hitting out at the opposition, Kejriwal said that they are a loss of words and are clueless about how to spin this narrative in their favour and against the AAP.
-
Snow brings traffic to halt on Manali-Leh highway
A fresh spell of snow in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh brought traffic to a halt on the Manali-Leh highway, while the Chandigarh-Manali highway also remained blocked for several hours due to a landslide triggered by heavy rain at Pandoh in Mandi on Tuesday. Lahaul-Spiti superintendent of police Manav Verma said that due to heavy rain and snowfall, traffic had been stopped beyond Darcha. The road was reopened in the afternoon.
-
India’s first manned space mission will be launched in 2023: Jitendra Singh
Union minister of state for science and technology Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said that India's human space flight programme will make India a global leader in space-based services. Singh said, “India's first manned space mission will be launched in 2023, which will be followed by other space missions. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the space programme has received impetus and the advanced technology is being used in roads and highways, railways, health care, and agriculture.”
-
Panjab University row: AAP govt failed to represent its case in court, says Sukhbir Badal
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday condemned the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab for failing to represent its case in the Punjab and Haryana high court, leading to observations asking the union government to consider converting Panjab University into a central varsity.
-
How Punjab CM confronted health minister Singla before sacking him
According to officers privy to the development, the audio clip in which the complainant — superintending engineer Rajinder Singh — recorded his conversation about handing over ₹5 lakh to the minister and his officer on special duty Pardeep Kumar had reached the Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann's on Monday evening, after the official raised the issue with his seniors in the Punjab Health System Corporation. The minister reportedly admitted that it was his voice.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics