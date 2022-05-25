Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Investor awareness programme held at Chandigarh Press Club
Investor awareness programme held at Chandigarh Press Club

Investors were educated about the available investment opportunities, and rights and obligations during the investor awareness programme held at Chandigarh Press Club in Sector 27
Citizens Awareness Group held an investor awareness programme at the Chandigarh Press Club. (HT Photo)
Published on May 25, 2022 01:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Citizens Awareness Group (CAG), in association with Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI), organised an investor-awareness programme at the Chandigarh Press Club in Sector 27 on

Tuesday. Here, investors were educated about the available investment opportunities, and rights and obligations while dealing in the financial market. CAG chairman Surinder

Verma, SEBI assistant general manager Mohita S Dahiya and NSE senior manager Sanjeev Talukdar addressed the event, which was attended by around 100 investors.

Chandigarh cops trained on improving services

Chandigarh As many as 56 police personnel attended a training programme on improving citizen-centric services over the past two weeks. The weekly training, which intends to cover maximum personnel, is part of Mission Karmayogi, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to improve the working of government officers. In Chandigarh, the programme was inaugurated by DGP Praveer Ranjan at the Recruit Training Centre in Sector 26, Chandigarh, on May 11.

Man held with illicit liquor

Chandigarh Police arrested Rana Baldev Singh of Rajeev Market Sector 37 and recovered 48 quarters of country-made liquor from behind a showroom. A case under Excise Act was on Monday registered at the Sector 39 police station. He was later granted bail.

Police arrest DBC resident for gambling

Chandigarh Police on Monday arrested Lokinder, 39, of Dainik Bhaskar Colony, Sector 25, for gambling. Police recovered 9,110 from his possession. He was caught near rally Ground, Sector 25. A case under Gambling Act was registered in police station sector 11, Chandigarh. Later he was granted bail.

Man loses 2L in immigration fraud

Chandigarh Police booked an immigration consultant, Arvinder, on the complaint of a Moga resident who alleged that the accused’s company, AS Immigration consultant, Sector 34, duped him of lakh on pretext of securing visa for his daughter abroad. Acting on the complaint a case under sections of the Indian Penal code amd immigration Act was registered at the Sector 34 police station.

Photography competition at PU

Chandigarh PU’s University Institute of Fashion Technology and Vocational Development organised a photography competition on ‘Biodiversity: A Screenshot’ celebrating the country’s 75 years of freedom. A total of 27 entries were received from various Chandigarh colleges and PU departments.

Cybercrime awareness in focus at PU

Chandigarh PU’s University Institute of Applied Management Sciences, in collaboration with the police’s cybercrime investigation cell, organised a seminar on cybercrime awareness. Key speakers at the event were field expert Vikas Sangwan and cybercrime branch’s assistant sub-inspector Gulab Singh.

  • Punjab Police personnel escort suspended health minister Dr Vijay Singla from the district court complex in Mohali on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

    ‘Dawn of new politics’: Kejriwal lauds Mann for sacking minister

    Lauding Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann for sacking his health minister over graft charges, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said corruption is a betrayal with the nation and his party will not even spare its own leaders found involved in it. Hitting out at the opposition, Kejriwal said that they are a loss of words and are clueless about how to spin this narrative in their favour and against the AAP.

  • Sissu village in Lahaul and Spiti after a spell of fresh snowfall. A fresh spell of snow in the higher reaches of Himachal brought traffic to a halt on Manali-Leh highway. (HT Photo)

    Snow brings traffic to halt on Manali-Leh highway

    A fresh spell of snow in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh brought traffic to a halt on the Manali-Leh highway, while the Chandigarh-Manali highway also remained blocked for several hours due to a landslide triggered by heavy rain at Pandoh in Mandi on Tuesday. Lahaul-Spiti superintendent of police Manav Verma said that due to heavy rain and snowfall, traffic had been stopped beyond Darcha. The road was reopened in the afternoon.

  • The Union minister, was speaking at a seminar on the role of science and technology in Atmanirbhar Bharat at DAV College, where he awarded degrees to 791 students. (HT PHOTO)

    India’s first manned space mission will be launched in 2023: Jitendra Singh

    Union minister of state for science and technology Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said that India's human space flight programme will make India a global leader in space-based services. Singh said, “India's first manned space mission will be launched in 2023, which will be followed by other space missions. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the space programme has received impetus and the advanced technology is being used in roads and highways, railways, health care, and agriculture.”

  • Panjab University row: AAP govt failed to represent its case in court, says Sukhbir Badal (HT FILE)

    Panjab University row: AAP govt failed to represent its case in court, says Sukhbir Badal

    Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday condemned the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab for failing to represent its case in the Punjab and Haryana high court, leading to observations asking the union government to consider converting Panjab University into a central varsity.

  • A file photo of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann with health minister Vijay Singla, who was sacked and arrested on corruption charges. (PTI)

    How Punjab CM confronted health minister Singla before sacking him

    According to officers privy to the development, the audio clip in which the complainant — superintending engineer Rajinder Singh — recorded his conversation about handing over 5 lakh to the minister and his officer on special duty Pardeep Kumar had reached the Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann's on Monday evening, after the official raised the issue with his seniors in the Punjab Health System Corporation. The minister reportedly admitted that it was his voice.

