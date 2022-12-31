IPS Anand Pratap Singh is advisor (security) to Himachal government

The Himachal Pradesh government on Friday promoted inspector general of police (communication and technical services) Anand Pratap Singh to the rank of additional director general of police. The 1997-batch IPS officer was also appointed advisor (security) to the government of Himachal Pradesh at New Delhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singh will also hold additional charge of ADG (prisons and correctional services) and commandant general, home guards, civil defence and fire services.

Additional district magistrate (protocol), Shimla, Sachin Kanwal, has been transferred as additional secretary to the chief minister. The 2009-Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service ( HPAS) officer has replaced Harbans Singh Brascon. Kanwal shall also hold the additional charge of director (small savings) in addition to his own duties, relieving Kewal Sharma of this additional charge.

Additional district magistrate (law and order, Shimla) Rahul Chauhan has been given the additional charge of additional district magistrate (protocol), Shimla. The fresh posting of Harbans Singh Brascon will be issued separately.

The government also relived advisor (infrastructure and tourism) and principal secretary to chief minister, principal secretary (state taxes and excise, information and public relations and health and family welfare) Subhasish Panda for his appointment as vice-chairperson, Delhi Development Authority.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dhiman is chief information commissioner

Shimla A day before his superannuation, Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman was appointed as the state’s new chief information commissioner. Exercising powers conferred to him under Section 15 of the Right to Information Act, 2005, the Himachal Pradesh governor appointed RD Dhiman as the chief information commissioner.

A 1988-batch IAS officer, Dhiman was appointed as the chief secretary in July. He will superannuate on December 31. Dhiman’s appointment as chief information commissioner will be for three years.The post of chief information commissioner has been lying vacant since June after Narendra Chauhan’s term expired.