IPS officer’s suicide case: Ousted Rohtak SP, Narendra Bijarniya posted as Karnal SP

More than two months after he was shifted out as Rohtak superintendent of police (SP) after being named in a first information report (FIR) registered by the Chandigarh police following the suicide of IPS officer, Y Puran Kumar, the Haryana government on Wednesday posted 2015 batch IPS officer, Narendra Bijarniya as Karnal SP. Bijarniya was kept without an assignment all this while. Bijarniya was kept without an assignment all this while. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The FIR was registered for abetment to suicide and under provisions of Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 by Chandigarh police on the basis of a suicide note written by Puran Kumar and a complaint by his IAS wife.

The IPS officer in his suicide note had named several IPS and IAS officers alleging prolonged caste-based discrimination, mental harassment, and public humiliation.

Puran Kumar who had remained posted as Rohtak Range inspector general of police for five months from April to September, 2025 before being transferred to Police Training College, Sunaria on the night of September 29 had allegedly shot himself dead at his Chandigarh residence on October 7. His wife, Amneet P Kumar, had in a complaint to Chandigarh Police alleged that a false FIR was registered at Rohtak on October 6 against Sushil, a cop deployed with her husband and “under a well-planned conspiracy, her husband was being implicated in the said case by fabricating evidence against him, which pushed him for his final anguish.”

Transfers

IPS officer Ganga Ram Punia has been appointed as Superintendent of Police, Anti-Corruption Bureau against a vacant post.

Six Haryana Police Services officers who have been given new posting orders were Jeet Beniwal, Sushil Kumar, Monika, Munish Sehgal, Anil Kumar and Shakir Hussain.