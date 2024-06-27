IPS reshuffle in Haryana: 7 districts get new police chiefs

The Haryana government on Wednesday shuffled police chiefs of seven districts, besides transferring inspector general of police (IGP), Karnal range, and commissioner of police, Sonepat. The Haryana government on Wednesday shuffled police chiefs of seven districts, besides transferring inspector general of police (IGP), Karnal range, and commissioner of police, Sonepat. (Representational image)

As per the transfer orders of 27 IPS officers issued by the state government, superintendent of police (SP), Ambala, Jashndeep Randhawa was transferred as SP, Kurukshetra, replacing Surender Singh Bhoria. Bhoria was posted as SP, Ambala.

SP Palwal, Anshu Singla was posted as SP, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), while SP, ACB, Chander Mohan was posted as SP Palwal.

SP, Rewari, Shashank Kumar Sawan was posted as DCP Headquarters, Jhajjar, while DCP (East) Sonepat, Gaurav, was posted as SP, Rewari.

SP, Hisar, Mohit Honda was posted as SP, Karnal, replacing Deepak Saharan, who goes as SP, Hisar.

SP, Nuh, Narendra Bijarniya was posted as SP, Special Task Force, while DCP, crime, Gurgaon, Vijay Pratap was posted as SP, Nuh. Additional SP, Sirsa, Deepti Garg, was posted as SP, Dabwali.

Inspector general of police (IGP), Karnal range, Satender Kumar Gupta was posted as commissioner of police, Sonepat, replacing B Satheesh Balan. Balan will continue to hold the charge of commissioner of police, Jhajjar. IG, HAP, Madhuban Kulwinder Singh was posted as IG, Karnal range.