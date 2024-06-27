 IPS reshuffle in Haryana: 7 districts get new police chiefs - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IPS reshuffle in Haryana: 7 districts get new police chiefs

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 27, 2024 08:42 AM IST

As per the transfer orders of 27 IPS officers issued by the state government, superintendent of police (SP), Ambala, Jashndeep Randhawa was transferred as SP, Kurukshetra, replacing Surender Singh Bhoria. Bhoria was posted as SP, Ambala.

The Haryana government on Wednesday shuffled police chiefs of seven districts, besides transferring inspector general of police (IGP), Karnal range, and commissioner of police, Sonepat.

The Haryana government on Wednesday shuffled police chiefs of seven districts, besides transferring inspector general of police (IGP), Karnal range, and commissioner of police, Sonepat. (Representational image)
The Haryana government on Wednesday shuffled police chiefs of seven districts, besides transferring inspector general of police (IGP), Karnal range, and commissioner of police, Sonepat. (Representational image)

As per the transfer orders of 27 IPS officers issued by the state government, superintendent of police (SP), Ambala, Jashndeep Randhawa was transferred as SP, Kurukshetra, replacing Surender Singh Bhoria. Bhoria was posted as SP, Ambala.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

SP Palwal, Anshu Singla was posted as SP, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), while SP, ACB, Chander Mohan was posted as SP Palwal.

SP, Rewari, Shashank Kumar Sawan was posted as DCP Headquarters, Jhajjar, while DCP (East) Sonepat, Gaurav, was posted as SP, Rewari.

SP, Hisar, Mohit Honda was posted as SP, Karnal, replacing Deepak Saharan, who goes as SP, Hisar.

SP, Nuh, Narendra Bijarniya was posted as SP, Special Task Force, while DCP, crime, Gurgaon, Vijay Pratap was posted as SP, Nuh. Additional SP, Sirsa, Deepti Garg, was posted as SP, Dabwali.

Inspector general of police (IGP), Karnal range, Satender Kumar Gupta was posted as commissioner of police, Sonepat, replacing B Satheesh Balan. Balan will continue to hold the charge of commissioner of police, Jhajjar. IG, HAP, Madhuban Kulwinder Singh was posted as IG, Karnal range.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / IPS reshuffle in Haryana: 7 districts get new police chiefs
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On