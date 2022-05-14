IPS officer Hemant Kalson suspended after two assault FIRs in a day
Booked for misbehaving with a nurse at the Panchkula civil hospital on May 8, Haryana-cadre IPS officer Hemant Kalson is in dock again for two cases of assault, this time in Pinjore.
Kalson, who holds the charge of IG (Home Guard), Haryana Police, was booked twice on Thursday, first for beating up a shopkeeper and then a constable at the Pinjore police station.
The Haryana government placed Kalson under suspension with immediate effect for “misusing his official power, tarnishing the image of the police department, displaying grave misconduct and conducting himself in a manner unbecoming of a member of the service”, an official statement said.
A review committee headed by Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has also recommended that Kalson be retired from the service prematurely.
Police said Kalson was summoned to the police station after he allegedly manhandled a disabled grocery shopkeeper around 8 pm.
The shopkeeper alleged that Kalson came in a car with a woman. “Both were drunk, misbehaved with me and damaged products in my shop,” he said.
On his complaint, Kalson was booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 452 (house-trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) around 11 pm and arrested.
Later, constable Ajay, who was on night duty at the Pinjore police station, alleged that Kalson suddenly got up from his chair around 1.10 am and started hurling abuses at him. He alleged that the officer, who seemed to be under the influence of drugs, assaulted him and even threatened to kill him, while other cops tried to stop him.
This was followed by another case against Kalson under Sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 341 (wrongful restraint), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506 of the IPC.
Previously a Haryana Police Service (HPS) officer, Kalson was later inducted into the Indian Police Service (IPS). The officer was placed under suspension in April 2019 as well, for firing in the air during election duty in Tamil Nadu.
-
Mohali shops not displaying expiry date on sweet boxes to be challaned
Come June 1, sweet shops not displaying the “best before date” on boxes and containers carrying sweets will face challans. District health officer (DHO) Dr Subhash Kumar said for the safety of citizens, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India had made the “best before date” mandatory on all non-packaged or loose sweets available at sweet shops from October 1, 2020.
-
Mohali: Charging ₹5 as packaging charges costs Barista ₹500
For charging ₹5 as “packaging charges” on a take-away order of a cup of hot chocolate, the Sector-35 outlet of Barista Coffee Company Limited will have to pay a compensation of ₹500 to a Sector 69 resident, apart from refunding the packaging charges. After payment, Pancy Singh Soni, who had moved the consumer commission seeking directions to the coffee company to stop the illegal and unfair trade practice realised she was charged ₹5 as packaging charges, which was justified as “strictly under the rules of the company” by an employee.
-
HC stays demolition of Chandigarh’s Janta Colony
In a setback to Chandigarh administration's plan of making the city slum-free by May end, the Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday stayed the demolition notices put up at Janta Colony in Sector 25 for May 15. The high court bench of justice Amol Rattan Singh and justice Lalit Batra acted on the plea of one Davinder and nine others, who are residents of the colony.
-
Summer vacations for Chandigarh govt schools extended
Taking note of teachers' concern about the scorching heat conditions in the city, the UT education department has extended the summer vacations at government schools. “Earlier summer vacations were to start on May 30, but now they will begin on May 23 and continue till June 30,” said school education, director, Palika Arora, Chandigarh. According to the orders issued by UT education secretary Purva Garg, students will be allowed 39 days of summer vacation.
-
₹5-crore fraud: Arrested financier’s son also in Chandigarh police net
Six months after property dealer-cum-financier Ram Lal Chaudhary was arrested for duping a Gurgaon resident of ₹5 crore on the pretext of real estate investment, police have also arrested his son, a co-accused in the case. On Ram Lal's promise of high returns, Atulya Sharma, who had alleged that he had lured him in 2015-2016, promising to make him “the king of real estate” paid ₹5 crore in cash between July 2015 and January 2016. The cash was collected by Amit and one such meeting had taken place in Toy Hotel, Chandigarh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics