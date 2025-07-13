IRB constable arrested for sneaking contraband into Ludhiana Central Jail

An Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) constable deputed at Ludhiana Central Jail was caught red-handed while trying to smuggle contraband items into the prison. An FIR has been registered against the accused under Sections 42, 45, and 52A of the Prisons Act. (HT Photo)

The accused, identified as Jagdeep Singh, was found carrying 30 grams of loose tobacco and 14 sachets of packed tobacco concealed inside his uniform.

Singh, a resident of Sujapur village in Sudhar, has been serving at the Central Jail for the past 14 years.

His suspicious behaviour was noticed by jail officials during the night of July 10 and 11. Acting on the suspicion, the jail staff conducted a search and recovered the banned items from his possession.

Following the recovery, assistant superintendent Rajiv Kumar lodged a complaint at Division Number 7 police station.

An FIR has been registered against Jagdeep Singh under Sections 42, 45, and 52A of the Prisons Act.

Police have initiated an inquiry to determine how long the constable had been engaged in smuggling activities and whether he had any accomplices inside or outside the prison.

Previous incidents of smuggling at Central Jail

On July 1, a home guard jawan was arrested for supplying drugs and mobile phones to inmates in exchange for money. Police said he received payments through UPI from inmates’ relatives.

June 4 last year, another home guard jawan was caught smuggling tobacco into the jail after accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 from inmates.

On January 23 last year, two assistant jail superintendents and ten others, including inmates and their relatives, were arrested for their involvement in smuggling phones and contraband. Money was transferred to the jail staff via UPI.