Iron shed collapse in Zirakpur: Structure owned by Patiala MLA’s brother was illegal, finds SDM report
In a report submitted to the Mohali deputy commissioner, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Harbans Singh has submitted that the iron shed that collapsed at Rampur Kalan village in Zirakpur on March 29, killing two women and injuring five persons, was completely illegal.
In his report, the Mohali SDM has indicted the land owner, Gurjit Singh Kohli, brother of AAP MLA from Patiala Ajitpal Singh Kohli, contractor Prem Singh, and even held officials of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) responsible for negligence and inaction.
On March 29, two female workers from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, were killed and five more workers were grievously injured as the iron shed collapsed while they were at work around 11.30 am, following which the then deputy commissioner, Isha Kalia, had ordered a probe under Mohali SDM Harbans Singh.
The SDM’s report states that no permission was taken from GMADA to set up the shed, no building plan was approved and change of land use (CLU) was not obtained for the shed, which was being set up on agricultural land to house a warehouse.
The report adds that though the contract to build the shed was given to contractor Prem Singh, it was the duty of the land owner to get permission for the construction.
Even the contractor was not registered and did not comply with any safety norms. He started the work without checking the required permissions, the report says.
It further states that on March 8, GMADA officials visited the site and asked the workers to stop the work as it was illegal, but did not take any strict action and the work continued.
It was only after the incident that GMADA issued a show-cause notice to the owner and contractor on April 1. Had they taken timely action, the lives could have been saved, the report says.
As per the agreement, the contractor was responsible for any man-made or natural incident.
When contacted, deputy commissioner Amit Talwar said, “I have not seen the report yet, but strict action will be taken against the guilty.”
Gurjit Singh Kohli said, “We only own land and had signed an agreement with the contractor. It was his duty to get all permissions.”
On the other hand, contractor Prem Singh claimed that it was the land owner’s responsibility to get the permissions and they were only working on labour rates.
