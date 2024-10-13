Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

{irregularities in nomination filing} HC bench to hear 250 pleas today as panchayats go to polls tomorrow

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 14, 2024 05:44 AM IST

250 pleas challenging the election process, in which high court has given stay on elections, will be taken up by the regular division bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur and justice Sudeepti Sharma when the court reopens on Monday after the Dussehra break.

Amidst charges of irregularities by the opposition parties and stay on elections in nearly 250 villages by Punjab and Haryana high court, the campaigning for panchayat elections ended on Sunday. Polling will take place on Tuesday.

There are nearly 13,000 panchayats which are going to polls in Punjab. (HT File)
There are nearly 13,000 panchayats which are going to polls in Punjab. (HT File)

Meanwhile, nearly 250 pleas challenging the election process, in which high court has given stay on elections, will be taken up by the regular division bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur and justice Sudeepti Sharma when the court reopens on Monday after the Dussehra break.

There are nearly 13,000 panchayats which are going to polls in Punjab. The state election commission has asked the deputy commissioners to video graph the polling process.

The Punjab state election commission has asked the deputy commissioners to ensure proper security arrangements in all polling stations. The voting will take place upto 4 pm and the results will be declared on the same day.

There are many more applications filed by the Shiromani Akali Dal and Congress workers, who were alleging that the ruling party didn’t allow them to file the nomination papers.

According to lawyers, in most cases procedure adopted by the administrations in rejecting the candidature for the posts of sarpanches/ panches has been challenged. In some cases, there are allegations of use of force, coercion etc.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On