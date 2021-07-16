Irrigation scam: HC directs Punjab to look into allegations of ‘shoddy’ probe

The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Punjab government to look into the allegations of a “shoddy” probe into the 2017 multi-crore irrigation scam, reported during the previous SAD government regime between 2012 and 2017.

The high court bench of chief justice RS Jha and justice Arun Palli disposed of public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Harmit Singh and two others from Bathinda, demanding a CBI probe.

“In the circumstances and without expressing any opinion on the merits of the case, the petition is disposed of with a direction that the authorities shall look into the grievances/concerns that are being raised by the petitioners and take the necessary measures/decision on the petitioners’ representation..,” the bench said, adding that petitioners can bring additional facts and material in the notice of the authorities and file a representation before the appropriate authority on allegations of money laundering.

The FIR was registered on August 17, 2017, under Prevention of Corruption Act against a contractor and senior officers of the Punjab government for alleged misuse of public funds and causing financial loss to the state exchequer. According to the vigilance bureau, during the previous Akali government regime, higher officials connived with a contractor and indulged in allocation of works worth ₹1,000 crore that too on the rates more than 50% of the departmental rates.

The court was told that though the authorities have taken cognisance of the matter and have conducted investigation, necessary sanction for prosecution has not been granted and in such circumstances, either the authorities should proceed in the matter or the same be handed over to the CBI for further investigation.

So far 14 challans have been presented before the trial court. Two ex-ministers, three IAS officers and two personal assistants of both the ex-ministers are involved in the scam, it was claimed, adding that same was disclosed by the contractor, Gurinder Singh, to the police.

In October 2018, the Enforcement Directorate too took note of the scam.

“The statement (of contractor) includes very cogent evidence, which was required to be investigated, but for the reasons best known to the investigating agency, said aspect has not been probed,” the court was told.

Senior advocate Baltej Singh Sidhu had told court that in December 2019 that the chief director, vigilance bureau, wrote to the secretary, department of vigilance, Punjab, seeking permission for registration of inquiry against the officers and politicians.

The vigilance department in June 2020 wrote to the department of personnel and principal secretary, parliamentary affairs to grant necessary approval but to date, there is neither sanction nor is there any headway, he said before the court, adding that despite nod from the chief minister for probe, it has not been completed. Hence, either the state be directed to complete the probe under the high court’s supervision in a time-bound manner or it be referred to the CBI. The plea also wanted money laundering probe in a time-bound manner.

As the Punjab government told court that matter shall be examined by the authorities and necessary action, including grant of sanction, will be taken by the respondent authorities expeditiously, the court disposed of the matter.