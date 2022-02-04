Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / ISB sees highest-ever 2,066 placement offers, average CTC of 34 lakh
chandigarh news

ISB with campuses in Mohali and Hyderabad has concluded campus placements for the post-graduate programme in management. Average CTC is also at an all-time high at 34 lakh
The students of ISB have received 2,066 placement offers from 270 companies, the highest-ever number of offers made on the campus so far. The average CTC is also at an all-time high at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>34.07 lakh compared to 28.21 lakh last year. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Feb 04, 2022 02:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The Indian School of Business (ISB) with campuses in Mohali and Hyderabad has concluded the campus placements for the post-graduate programme in management. The students here have received 2,066 offers from 270 companies, the highest-ever number of offers made on the campus so far. The average CTC is also at an all-time high at 34.07 lakh compared to 28.21 lakh last year.

The top industries in terms of offers were consulting, IT/ITES/technology, BFSI, FMCG/retail and pharma/healthcare. Due to the pandemic, the entire process was conducted virtually.

