IT raids continue on premises of liquor baron, ex-SAD lawmaker Deep Malhotra

ByParteek Singh Mahal
May 19, 2023 10:44 AM IST

The income tax (IT) department on Friday continued searches on the premises of liquor baron and former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) lawmaker Deep Malhotra and his associates in Punjab’s Faridkot and Ferozepur districts.

The raids began on Thursday. (Twitter)

On Thursday, Malhotra’s residence in Faridkot was searched along with his office and the residences of his two associates, who run liquor operations for him.

The action comes amid an ongoing Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into the now-scrapped 2021-22 Delhi Excise Policy case. In October 2022, ED carried out searches at Malhotra’s premises and arrested his son, Gautam Malhotra, in connection with the Delhi excise case in February.

The excise policy was scrapped in August last year. The Central Bureau of Investigation is also probing the alleged irregularities in the policy.

The ED told a Delhi court that Gautam Malhotra was part of a cartel formed between liquor manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers in violation of the excise policy.

