Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / I-T dept raids premises linked to 2 Punjab pastors

I-T dept raids premises linked to 2 Punjab pastors

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 31, 2023 10:47 PM IST

The income tax (I-T) department on Tuesday carried out raids at several premises linked to two pastors from Punjab.

The two prominent pastors from Jalandhar and Kapurthala districts are said to have a huge number of followers from the Dalit community. (Representational Photo)
The two prominent pastors from Jalandhar and Kapurthala districts are said to have a huge number of followers from the Dalit community. (Representational Photo)
ByPress Trust of India

Chandigarh

The income tax (I-T) department on Tuesday carried out raids at several premises linked to two pastors from Punjab, official sources said.

The two prominent pastors from Jalandhar and Kapurthala districts are said to have a huge number of followers from the Dalit community.

The premises, including in Mohali and Jalandhar districts, allegedly linked to the pastors were searched and records were being collected, the sources said.

The sleuths of the investigation wing of the income tax department from places, including Bathinda, Amritsar and Jammu swooped down on the premises linked to the pastors.

Paramilitary personnel were deployed outside the premises where the raids were conducted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out