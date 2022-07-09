ITBP official shoots self dead in J&K’s Poonch

An assistant sub-inspector of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle in Poonch district on Friday morning, said officials.

The deceased was identified as a resident of Ambala. “The official allegedly ended his life by shooting himself dead with his service weapon, an INSAS rifle, around 5.30am at ITBP’s 46 battalion located inside mini-secretariat in Poonch,” said a police officer.

The police have initiated inquest proceedings and the probe has been assigned to sub-inspector Shuvam Sharma.

Poonch DSP Nawaz Chouhan said, “Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. Only one round was fired from the INSAS rifle, which entered from the chin and exited from the head.”

“The ITBP has sent his body to Ambala. At this stage of probe, the reason behind extreme step taken by the official is not clear. There may be some dispute back home,” said the DSP.

